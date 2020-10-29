Dead. In the Gutter is the recently formed collaboration between Dave Gutter and Ben Thompson, both based in Portland.

Gutter you likely recognize from Rustic Overtones, Armies and Paranoid Social Club. Thompson is a singer and producer whose alias is Bensbeendead.

“Undead” will be available on all digital platforms on Halloween, and the entire album, called “When You Die in a Video Game,” has a Dec. 2 release date.

We’re thrilled to be sharing the world premiere of the “Undead” video.

