Last week, the Maine Association of Realtors reported that the median price of Maine homes sold in September was $273,500— almost 20% higher than the same month in 2019. To take a snapshot of what kind of single-family home that price might buy you, here are active listings from Maine’s three biggest cities.

PORTLAND, 150 Douglass St.

$269,000 4 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,136 SF

As of this morning, this was one of three single-family homes in mainland Portland listed at or below the state’s median September price. Located in the Rosemont neighborhood, the home’s listing claims that it is turn-key, with the bathroom and one or two bedrooms on the first floor. The home also has a back deck and is across the street from a park.

LEWISTON, 36 PINELAND ST.

$269,900 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2,204 SF

Nearly double the space of the Portland home, including a larger yard and two car garage, this this in-town colonial also has a fireplace in the living room. Part of the yard is fenced for child or pet safety, and banks of windows in the front and bank bring plenty of natural light indoors. People who cook, eat and live in their kitchen will appreciate the open layout with a pass-through window into the back den.

BANGOR, 177 ELM ST.

$243,333 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,836 SF

Located on a corner, double lot, this c. 1910 home has a finished room in the attic that would make an ideal work-or-school-from-home option, and a detached garage for additional storage. The original age of the home has endowed it with hardwood floors and other sweet, antique details. In the backyard, there’s an inground pool for stay-at-home fun next summer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: