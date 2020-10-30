HIRAM – Aaron K. Mitchell, 36, of Hiram died unexpectedly Friday, October 23, 2020 in Portland. Born in Portland he was the son of Robert M. Birosh and Kimberly A. Mitchell. He attended Portland Schools as a child, and lived most of his adult life in the same area.

An avid fisherman, Aaron was the founding member of Striper Slayers of Maine. Over the years, he built the community of likeminded fisherman to over one thousand members. He was a family man. His time not spent fishing was spent with his family and friends. He was the first person to help out a “brother” in their time of need.

Aaron most recently worked for Wright Express where he excelled in their Customer Service Department. He was a mentor to newly hired employees, if you had a question, Aaron likely had the answer. He was adored and respected by all.

Aaron enjoyed all sports, especially football. His passion for Fantasy Football ran deep. He was pretty good at it as well. He would be sure to remind you of his many championship seasons. As a spectator, he had recently become involved in auto racing with his Dad. Aaron was a proud dog owner. His dog, Bella was his shadow. If you saw Aaron, you saw his Bella Boos.

Above all, Aaron was a dedicated father. His daughter, Juliana JJ Wiggles, as he called her, was his pride and joy. You would often hear him speaking of all the plans he had with her for the future. He spoiled his baby girl, but not rotten.

Aaron was predeceased by his mother, Kimberly A. Mitchell, and many aunt’s, uncle’s, and close friends.

He is survived by his father, Robert M. Birosh and his partner Darlen Carver. His children, Juliana “JJ” Mitchell and Michael Meserve, longtime partner, Heather E. Meserve and brother, Joseph Mitchell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were like brothers, especially James Moran.

Visiting Hours will be held at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland, on Monday November 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 17 Dunn Street, Westbrook, on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 3 p.m.

CDC guidelines of mask wearing and social distancing will be adhered to.

