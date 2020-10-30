LYMAN – Pamela “Pam” E. Beaudoin of Lyman, Maine passed away after a short illness on October 20, 2020, at Lehey Hospital in Boston.

Pamela was born on August 26, 1956, in Portland, Maine. She attended Portland schools and went on to get two associate degrees, which she was very proud of.

On August 15, 1979, she married Lynn “Beau” T. Beaudoin after knowing each other for only one month. They lived in several places due to Beau’s military career then settled down in Maine to raise their family.

Pam was a dedicated employee of Maine Behavioral Healthcare for 17 years. Her co-workers described her as having a big heart, being a good listener and having a wonderful sense of humor.

She was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren who knew her as MeMe. They were her pride and joy and she spoiled them especially on Christmas and Birthdays. Pam would take every opportunity to show off pictures of them to co-workers and friends.

Pam was predeceased by her mother, Elaine J. Alley. She is survived by her husband, Lynn T Beaudoin of 41 years; six children, Michael Melanson Rice of Windham, Lisa M. Freeman and husband Dana Freeman of Bridgton, Erica Rice of Standish, Christopher Ray Beaudoin and his wife Samantha Beaudoin of New York, Brandy L. Boisvert and husband Jean Boisvert of Florida, stepson, Gary Dawes and wife Sandra Dawes of New York ; brother, Bruce E. Alley and wife Janet Sullivan of Portland; sister, Tracie C. Ruotolo and Angelo Ruotolo of South Portland as well as nieces and nephews and 12 grandchildren.

