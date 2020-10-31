It’s clear that Sara Gideon’s trying to have things both ways. She’s (wrongly) claiming that Sen. Susan Collins is beholden to the president, voting with him 94 percent of the time, but then she is critical of the fact that Sen. Collins won’t publicly take sides on his bid for re-election.
The fact is, Sen. Collins is the Republican most willing to vote against President Trump. She works with him when she thinks he is right, and opposes him when she thinks he is wrong. And this is the approach she has used with all of the president’s predecessors.
To quote former New Hampshire Sen. Judd Gregg: “… if you had Babe Ruth in your lineup, you wouldn’t send him down because you didn’t like the commissioner of baseball. So you may not like Donald Trump, but you should not take Susan Collins out of the Senate simply because you may not like our present president.”
Eliza Woodcock
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: The Supreme Court needs reform
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Abortion rights are on the line because of Collins
-
Opinion
Commentary: I’m socially liberal, fiscally conservative – and politically homeless
-
Opinion
Commentary: Question C would be a bad new deal for affordable housing in Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Biden will offer real leadership on COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.