SCARBOROUGH — Plans for the former Public Safety Building on Route 1 in Scarborough could transform the space into a town village center, a central hub of businesses and creative spaces.

Developers Tim Hebert and Jack Soley presented a sketch plan for the Planning Board’s review on Oct. 26.

Located in the Oak Hill Neighborhood, the property has potential to become a community center for the town, Hebert said.

Plans include renovating the existing building on the property into a two-tenant building as well as constructing a new building, a bank with a drive-thru service, said Assistant Town Planner Jamel Torres.

Due to COVID-19, a potential tenant for the former fire station had to back out, Heber said. However, the developers are optimistic that they will find another tenant with a similar plan for the building.

The developers also plan to change the entrances at the front and back of the former police station, Hebert said. He is anticipating two-to-five small 2,000-squar-foot professional businesses or makerspaces.

Other tenants that the developers have spoken with include a small gym business, a dog groomer and a car detailer, Hebert said.

An additional building at the back corner of the property will have about 30 affordable senior housing units, he said.

“We really see this being a walkable landscape and something that can lend itself to people living onsite and also have the ability to maybe go and get their hair cut, maybe go to a small grocer, maybe a wine bar of sorts and a bank, and really have a community feel,” Hebert said. “That’s our goal for this project.”

The Planning Board looked at potential traffic issues but overall were in favor of the sketch plan.

Rachel Hendrickson, vice-chair of the board, said that the developer’s biggest challenge will be traffic.

“You just simply have a difficult site, and I have every confidence you’ll be able to handle it,” she said.

