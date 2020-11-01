We are hearing about too many Mainers, businesses and community organizations that are struggling. Too many have fallen through the cracks and are barely hanging on.

At the same time it is being reported that Sara Gideon and Susan Collins have millions of dollars on hand, much that will probably not be spent. Wouldn’t it be something special if they each pledged to work with local nonprofits and donate a large portion of these unspent funds to help these struggling Mainers?

After being deluged with so much negative advertising, and no matter who wins, let’s end this election on a positive note.

John Gundersdorf

Falmouth

