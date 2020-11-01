I am literally sick and tired of the misuse and overuse of the word “literally.” It has literally taken over the lexicon of literally everyone’s ability to communicate.
One cannot literally hear folks talk without them inserting the word “literally” as an attempt at highlighting or emphasizing their point. Are we literally that depleted in our vocabulary development that we resort to literally using the same word at literally every opportunity?
This embarrassing phenomenon literally reminds me of a similar offense of many years ago with the word “like.” It was like people inserted “like” whenever they felt like it without any significance to the meaning of the word “like.” At least “literally” had, at one time, a literal significance and was somewhat related to the sentence it was used in.
Sorry, folks, but it literally is getting out of hand. I get that we are literally creatures of habit, but can we literally move on from this one?
Steven Edmondson
Topsham
