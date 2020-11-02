The Westbrook American reported on Nov. 2, 1960, that Joan Burnham,
daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Laurel Burnham of Gorham, had returned to
the University of Vermont after visiting her parents.

In Westbrook, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Philippe celebrated their 40th
wedding anniversary.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles