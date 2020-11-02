The abbreviated 2020 fall sports season was coming to a close at press time with just a few more games scheduled, as well as the cross country state meet.

While the campaign has been anything but traditional, it has been memorable and last week saw more triumph from local squads.

Here’s a look back:

Boys’ soccer

Waynflete’s two-time defending Class C champion boys’ soccer team won’t have an opportunity to win a third consecutive Gold Ball, but the Flyers have passed every test so far this autumn and last week gave their longtime coach, Brandon Salway, a landmark victory.

Last Monday, Waynflete held off host Cheverus, 3-2, as Joey Ansel-Mullen scored twice and set up Alex Vest for the other goal as the Flyers went 4-0 this season against the other teams from the city of Portland, who all play in Class A. Friday, Waynflete hosted Sacopee Valley and rolled to a 6-0 victory behind first half goals from Henry Hart, Harry Millspaugh, Ansel-Mullen, Samir Sayed, Aidan Kieffer and Matt Adey. The Flyers improved to 8-0 on the year and gave Salway his 300th win with the program.

“Honestly, it’s a program accomplishment,” said Salway, who has guided the Flyers to a dozen regional titles and six state championships during his tenure. “I’m proud of the program and what we’ve accomplished and it’s definitely ‘we.’ We’ve had a lot of great assistants and thousands, maybe, of players. People surrounding the program have made it so enjoyable. I’ve been extremely fortunate to have landed here. I like the culture of the school and our program. The kids are thirsting to be competitive. At the same time, they’re smart, great kids. This group especially.”

Salway received tons of praise from his players and others after the victory.

“We’re just so grateful that Brandon has been our coach and has created this environment where we have a perfect balance of hard work and knowing how to have fun,” said Millspaugh.

“More important than anything is the standard (Brandon) sets on a daily basis for us and the winning environment he created,” Kieffer said. “The championship runs are all because of the standard he sets.”

“Brandon’s everything you could want in a coach,” said senior Ben Adey. “I feel really special to be part of the team that helped him get this milestone.”

“It feels phenomenal to be on the team to get him to 300 (wins),” said Ansel-Mullen. “It’s something we’ll always remember. We’re so happy for him.”

“Brandon is an amazing coach who players love to play for,” added Waynflete athletic director Ross Burdick, who has been in place for about half of Salway’s tenure. “He has a love for coaching that is seen by his players. He makes everyone feel proud to be part of the team whether they are a leading scorer or a player that sees less game time. He puts competitive teams on the field year-in and year-out for over 30 years. I am so proud and happy for him to reach 300 wins. I hope that he stays on the sideline to reach 400.”

The Flyers go to Greely Thursday, then finish the season Saturday at home versus Freeport.

“Honestly, we’ve played every game like it’s a playoff game and we don’t know if it will be the last one,” Salway said. “I hope it’s been special for the guys because they’ve been such a special group that helped continue the culture of the program. I can’t think about 400 (wins), I’m just hoping for 301. Right now, I really enjoy (coaching) and I really enjoy the kids.”

Cheverus, Deering and Portland were preparing at press time to join South Portland in the “Casco Bay Cup.”

The Stags fell to 2-6 last week after losing at home to Waynflete (3-2) and at Deering (4-1). Against the Flyers, Ryan Kratzer and Emmett Schuele had the goals. In the loss to the Rams, James Baur gave Cheverus a first half lead, but for the second time this season, the Stags couldn’t keep up with Deering in the second half, as the Rams scored four unanswered goals.

“It was deja vu,” said Stags coach Bill LeBlanc. “Once again, we played a good 40 minutes. We just didn’t meet their challenge. They’re a good second half team and we knew we had to be ready for it, but we weren’t.”

Deering improved to 5-3 with the 4-1 come-from-behind victory over Cheverus, as Rivaldo Ramos Sanchez tied it up, Carlos Adrian-Muaco gave the Rams the lead for good and rebound goals from Patricio Mowa and senior Muntasir Ahmed put it away.

“When we push the ball forward together, that’s when we get the best opportunities,” Ramos Sanchez said. “The first half, we played so bad, but the second half, we had pressure and scored goals.”

“The kids motivated themselves,” said Deering coach Joel Costigan. “I didn’t say much at halftime. I let our team leaders take over. They reminded (the guys) of what they’re capable of doing and to play with heart and passion, then reminded them of what we do well. When we play the ball quickly and move as a team, we’re dangerous.”

Portland improved to 6-2 with home wins last week over Westbrook (3-2) and South Portland (3-0). In the win over the Blue Blazes, Anselmo Tela, Steve Matanga and Basilio Mangumbo had the goals. Against the Red Riots, Matanga, Ben Horrisberger and Gracien Mukwa tickled the twine.

Monday, Deering welcomed South Portland in its first Casco Bay Cup game.

“I want everybody to play and I want to be competitive too,” Costigan said. “I’d be disappointed if teams don’t take it seriously. Kids have fun when it’s competitive.”

Tuesday, Cheverus went to Portland in the other Casco Bay Cup contest.

“I’m not sure how we’re going to play it,” LeBlanc said. “We want to get some guys in. It’s been a frustrating season, but fun. I’m glad the kids got a chance to play a little bit.”

The losers of each game will meet in one game, while the winners will square off for a “championship” in the season finale.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Portland suffered its first loss last Monday, 3-0, at Gorham, then bounced back and improved to 6-1 Friday with a 3-0 victory at South Portland, as Kate Martell had two goals and Eliza Stein finished as well.

After hosting Cheverus Monday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), the Bulldogs finish at home versus South Portland Friday.

Cheverus improved to 6-1-1 with wins last at Waynflete (3-1) and Deering (3-0). Against the Flyers, Julia Kratzer had all three goals.

“I’m having a lot of fun this year,” Julia Kratzer said. “I’m excited we got a chance to play.”

“Julia brings competitiveness,” Cheverus coach Craig Roberts said. “She’s technical, so she can set up other players. She’s unselfish She’s a fun-loving kid, but she has a serious side. She really cares about her teammates and Cheverus girls’ soccer and her legacy.”

In the win over the Rams, Mia Kratzer scored twice and Emma Tweed also found the net. The Stags were at Portland Monday and visit South Portland Wednesday.

Deering ended its year 2-5-1 after a 3-0 home loss to Cheverus last week.

Waynflete dropped a 3-1 home decision to Cheverus last Monday to fall to 2-4-1. The Flyers got a late goal from Kilee Sherry.

“We finished strong and that’s all you can ask and we got a goal to show for it,” said Carrie Earls, who co-coaches Waynflete with George Sherry. “Just getting games under these kids’ feet is going to put them a great position to really compete next year. I think they’ve done great. Our freshmen are gaining some confidence. Our sophomores and juniors are taking on leadership roles and our seniors are out here enjoying every last minute. ”

The Flyers were at Sacopee Valley Monday, host Greely in a makeup game Wednesday and close at Freeport Friday.

“We have three tough opponents ahead of us,” Earls said. “We just want to compete and get better every game and work toward next year.”

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team finished another strong season at 7-1 after an 11-1 victory at South Portland Friday. The Stags raced to a 6-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Lucia Pompeo and Taylor Tory both scored three times.

“This season really challenged us to fully understand why kids play sports,” said Cheverus coach Theresa Hendrix. “What was important to them and more importantly, what is important to them right now. The program really got to reflect on how fortunate we are to be able to play such a special game. The focus turned from creating goals to win, to goals that focused on how individuals and teams grow as teammates, field hockey players, competitors and people. There was a shift from outcome focus to quality time on the field with each other and playing the game. These are going to be key values in all the seasons to come.

“At Cheverus, we’re so blessed to have such an enjoyable group of young ladies throughout our whole program. It was not easy for them to adjust to school and new sports regulations all at the same time, but they never complained and they worked hard to follow protocols. Field hockey is Field hockey. Once we had the protocols and new season set up, the rest was easy, fun and enjoyable. Once we were on the field it felt ‘normal’ again.

“We were also lucky to have parents who helped to support the girls. Having paper fans, balloons, treats, gifts and more to helped make each game feel special and that the girls are still supported even if it isn’t by verbal applause on the sidelines.”

Portland/Deering finished 0-7 after a 2-1 home loss to Cape Elizabeth last week.

Cross country

The Western Maine Conference held its cross country state meet qualifier last week and both the Waynflete boys and girls qualified.

The Flyers boys were second behind Maine Coast Waldorf and were led by individual runner-up Levi Lilienthal, who completed the course in 17 minutes, 45.50 seconds.

Waynflete’s girls were also second to MCW and were paced by Semma Twining (fourth, 21:55).

The state meet is next week in Bangor.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

