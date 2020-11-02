Listen to your mother! What good, old-fashioned advice.

I have said, several times in my life, that the most important people in my life are women. First, my dear mother, who is now in Heaven, and then the Lithuanian nuns in parochial schools, in the small coal-mining town of Girardville, Pennsylvania, (from 1941-49) and the icing on the cake, my Irish bride of more than 64 years. They all helped me walk a straight line.

And now, after living in this beautiful state of Maine for over 15 years, lo and behold, Maine has a lovely lady governor. I feel I have come full circle in my life of women. You might say I’m a ladies man.

I now dub Governor Janet Mills the “Mother of Maine.” So, listen to our “Mother of Maine Governor Mills,” for she will part this pandemic sea and lead us to safety. Be obedient. Amen!

God bless all Mainers!

Toby Koles

Saco

