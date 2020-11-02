Wayne Smith Livestream
7 p.m. Friday. Via 240 Strings, 240strings.org.
240 Strings presents its season-opening streaming show featuring Wayne Smith, cellist of the Portland Piano trio, who will be playing an enchanting program of Bach pieces. Smith has appeared with the New Jersey Chamber Music Society, the Ritz Chamber Players and the Manhattan Chamber Players, among other ensembles. His 1996 debut recital at the Kennedy Center earned him critical acclaim. Smith has recorded and performed with The Moody Blues, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Anthony Krizan of the Spin Doctors. Cleary he’s one fine cello fellow.
The Gawler Sisters Livestream
7:30 p.m. Friday. Via Camden Opera House Facebook page. facebook.com/camdenoperahouse
The limited-capacity, in-person show is sold out, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying an evening of bluegrass from The Gawler Sisters. Molly, Edith and Elsie Gawler will fill your living room with sibling harmonies and lots of strings including fiddle, cello and banjo. Kick back and log onto the Camden Opera House Facebook page. Happy streaming!
Patty Griffin Livestream
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, $25 for single show stream, $60 for all three. pattygriffin.com
Old Town native Patty Griffin has been living in Austin, Texas, for decades but still very much cares about Maine music venues. That’s why a portion of each ticket for her series of streaming shows will help support the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor and Portland’s State Theatre. The singer-songwriter will be playing a trio of shows live from the Continental Club in Austin.
