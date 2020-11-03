ALFRED

Food pantry seeks community’s help

York County Shelter Programs’ 11th annual Harvest Thanksgiving Benefit and Food Drive will look differently this year. Due to COVID restrictions, the event will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sanford Elks Lodge parking lot at 13 Elm St., Sanford.

People are asked to come by with donations of non-perishable holiday food items. And all donors will be registered in drawings and door prizes held throughout the day.

The shelter’s food pantry also is seeking help from the community to put together Thanksgiving baskets to provide holiday meals for area people in need. Last year, the pantry donated 920 holiday food baskets to individuals and families, each filled with a turkey and the Thanksgiving meal trimmings. This year, due to the pandemic, the Food Pantry has seen an increase of 40 percent in the number of patrons coming to the twice-weekly food distribution. And, according to YCSP executive director Megan Gean-Gendron, the pantry may have an upwards of 1,400 requests this year.

Those interested in making monetary donations directly benefiting the Thanksgiving Day baskets, should contact Megan Gean-Gendron at [email protected] or call 324-1137. To make a food donation, call food pantry coordinator Mike Ouellette at 391-3125, email [email protected] or call food service director Scott Davis at 502-0520 or email [email protected]

CAMDEN

Online talk for fans of boats, local history

Camden Public Library will host author and Camden resident Roger Allen Moody for an illustrated presentation about his new book, “Of Watercraft Form and Function: A Biography of Naval Architect Geerd N. Hendel” at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom.

Moody with share the story of how Hendel, a young and talented German naval architect, came to America during the Great Depression, became a citizen, and went on to design yachts and commercial vessels.

Email [email protected] to request a link to attend or visit librarycamden.org for more details.

Library to host virtual art show

Camden Public Library is hosting a virtual art show entitled “Artists Connecting” during the month of November, featuring the works of Knox County Art Society members.

The show is an eclectic mix of watercolors, photography, and abstract oils portraying the breadth of talent of local artists. The gallery can be viewed online, by visiting the library’s event calendar or librarycamden.org/events/kcas.

The library has been hosting monthly virtual art shows since its Picker Room gallery became unavailable during the pandemic. Members of KCAS have generously offered to donate 20 percent of art sales from the show to benefit the Camden Public Library.

For more details, call the library at 236-3440 or go to ibrarycamden.org.

DENMARK

Arts Center putting on final two concerts

Denmark Arts Center will host its final two Pop-UP LIVE musical performances at 7 p.m. this Friday and next via Facebook live.

The group Head Above the Clouds will perform a mixture of Americana Jam band with originals, Dead, Dylan, and Prine this Friday with Terry Swett playing the final show on Nov. 13, featuring his new song, “My Sweet Maine.”

For those who want to show their love a virtual tip jar will be available.

For more information, visit denmarkarts.org.

KITTERY

Christmas bazaar going virtual

The St. Raphael Church Christmas Bazaar will be virtual charity auction event this year online.

Through this easy-to-use and secure interface, individuals can bid on silent auction items and purchase items for sale including raffle tickets.

To fully participate in online auction, go to biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=23004.

All items can be picked up at the church at 8 Whipple Road from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 or from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16. All items must be paid for prior to pick-up using the checkout function to process the payment.

For more information email [email protected] or [email protected]

WESTBROOK

Parish to host outdoor Christmas fair

St. Anthony of Padua Parish will hold an outdoor Christmas fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Hyacinth Church at 268 Brown St.

The fair will feature food, baked goods, books, knitted items, jewelry, a white elephant table, and a money raffle.

PORTLAND

Music organization’s season opener features cellist

240 Strings announces their season opener, featuring a live-streamed solo Bach concert by cellist Wayne Smith, of the Portland Piano Trio. at 7 p.m. Friday.

Smith has appeared with the New Jersey Chamber Music Society, the Ritz Chamber Players, and the Manhattan Chamber Players, and has performed with the National Chamber Orchestra, the Manhattan Chamber Orchestra, the Philharmonic of New Jersey, the Princeton Chamber Symphony, and the Heidelberg Castle Festival Orchestra in Heidelberg, Germany. He was a featured soloist on the PBS Series “Musical Encounters” and gave his recital debut at the Kennedy Center in 1996 to critical acclaim and made his concerto debut at the age of 20 with the Philharmonic of New Jersey. Smith has recorded and performed with such artists as the Moody Blues, Joe, Richard Smallwood, Anthony Krizan of the Spin Doctors, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

To learn more, please visit 240strings.org or call 221-2613.

Check the 240 Strings Facebook page or 240strings.org for the link to the concert.

ORONO

UMaine, MOFGA offer composting webinar

Home composting is the focus of a webinar, sponsored by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“Backyard Composting” topics include the basic principles of composting, what can safely be composted and when and how to use home compost. UMaine Extension professor Mark Hutchinson leads the workshop on home compositing, which is one way to reduce organic materials entering the waste stream and harvest a safe soil amendment.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording.

For more information call Pamela Hargest at 781-6099 or email [email protected]

BIDDEFORD

School races moving to virtual platform

For the first time, alums and friends of St. James School of Biddeford and St. Thomas School of Sanford can offer their support by walking, running, or biking anywhere in the world. Due to the pandemic, the schools are going virtual with two of their most beloved annual traditions.

The St. James Trot for Catholic Education 5K Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run will be held during the week of Nov. 7-14. All participants can walk or run 3.1 miles anywhere they choose during the week.

Those looking to register and learn more about the race and the rules can visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/AnyCityAnyState/TrotforCatholicEducation. Race times will be recorded, with top finishers announced after the race. The cost is $25 to participate and includes a race shirt designed by St. James students and a virtual bib number.

More information can also be found on the St. James Trot Facebook page at facebook.com/events/1719995824817595.

At St. Thomas School, the St. Thomas Mingle Jingle Run Virtual 5K and Bike Challenge will unfold from Friday through Sunday. Participants can don their holiday apparel and walk, run, or bike at their own pace and location during that time period.

Participants in the Mingle Jingle will have the opportunity to take some special awards home, including “Best Holiday Spirit.” The cost is $30 to participate.

To register or learn more about the St. Thomas event, visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/Sanford/minglejinglevirtualrun. The event also has a Facebook page facebook.com/events/549258729000993.

All profits from the fundraisers will be dedicated to the needs of students.

SOUTH PORTLAND & CAPE ELIZABETH

Rotary club offers online Christmas tree sales

The South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club is now holding its 59th annual Christmas Tree Sale with online ordering and a curbside pickup option in an effort to reduce crowds and abide by COVID guidelines while preparing for the holidays.

To learn more about the hybrid style sale and online option, go to rotarychristmastrees.com. Trees and wreaths can be reserved and paid for. All products are available until stock runs out. Also on the website will be a raffle and available prizes.

There will continue to be an in-person option for a more traditional process with limited access to the tree lot, located in Mill Creek Park, South Portland. There will be a requirement of both social distancing and face masks for all customers.

WINDHAM

Church accepting orders for wreaths, sprays

Windham Hill United Church of Christ is taking orders for its annual Holiday Wreath & Spray Sale of wreaths and sprays, available plain or with decorations.

The cost is $15 for plain wreaths; $18 each for wreaths or sprays with a red bow; and $25 each for fully decorated wreaths or sprays.

Orders will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 or from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 the church’s Parsonage Garage at 140 Windham Center Rd.

Checks can be made out to Women’s Fellowship, WHUCC. Those paying in cash should bring the exact amount. Please wear a mask at pick-up.

For more details, call Phyllis Hall at 892-4948 or Joyce Greenacre at 892-3272.

