On Veterans Day, the Arundel Historical Society hosts a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at the fire station on Limerick Road at 11 a.m. Attendees are welcome and are asked to wear masks and keep a social distance.
In Kennebunkport, American Legion Post 159 will host a members-only ceremony to properly dispose of flags, said Commander Skip D’Ascanio. He said members get together to gather the flags they had been placed at local cemeteries for Memorial Day. Then those flags, along with those dropped off by individuals and families, are burned – which is the proper way to dispose of a flag, he said.
