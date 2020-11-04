CAPE ELIZABETH — Superintendent Donna Wolfrom advised Cape Elizabeth students, staff and families to remain alert after an individual at the high school tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 28.

Wolfrom said that staff conducted contact tracing and sanitized the building, allowing school to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 29. Cape Elizabeth High School instructs students via remote learning on Wednesdays, so no students were in the building on the day of the announcement.

“We are informing you of this situation out of an abundance of caution,” Wolfrom said. “Please continue to monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a healthcare provider if symptoms start. It is important that you call a healthcare facility before you show up in person. Stay home if you are sick.”

As of Oct. 29, no other individuals in the school have tested positive, and all close-contacts with the positive individual were informed, said Wolfrom.

In Cape Elizabeth, residents have seen an increase in cases. According to the town’s website, since Oct. 6, positive cases have increase from 89 to 100.

The Maine CDC reported on Nov. 1 that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Maine, prompting Gov. Janet Mills to announce the extension of the State of Civil Emergency in Maine through Nov. 27.

“Rising case counts show that this virus is still very much among us and we must take every precaution to slow its spread,” Mills said on Oct. 29. “If we protect ourselves and protect one another by washing our hands frequently, maintaining six feet distance between ourselves and others, and wearing a face covering whenever possible, we can limit the spread of this dangerous virus, ensure our businesses survive these colder months, and keep our schools open as we enter winter.”

Residents can use the town’s COVID-19 resource page, www.capeelizabeth.com/COVID-19Updates, to receive current information. The school district also maintains a resource page at www.cape.k12.me.us/o/cesd/browse/108834.

