On Nov. 3, Election Day, South Portland voters favored one newcomer onto the city council, and Cape Elizabeth voters approved of two of four newcomers.

South Portland saw 16,000 registered voters out of nearly 22,000, a 75 percent turnout. Cape Elizabeth estimated a turnout of 81 percent of voters with 7,009 ballots cast overall. Cape Elizabeth reported that 85 percent of all voters this election cast absentee ballots.

Results are the reported returns from Cape Elizabeth and South Portland as of the Sentry’s press time on Wednesday morning.

In municipal elections, Cape Elizabeth voters favored newcomers Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan for the two open three-year seats on the town council.

Boucher is self-employed and said that she believes her fresh perspective will benefit the council. One of the biggest challenges the council will face is balancing immediate needs with investments in Cape Elizabeth’s infrastructure.

Noonan is a former health program manager, now staying at home with her son due to his hybrid learning schedule, she said. She is “enthusiastic” about about active communities and wants to support “sensible” development.

South Portland favored newcomer Jocelyn Leighton for District 1 of the city council. Receiving over 7,000 votes, Leighton defeated Claude Morgan, who received over 6,000.

Leighton said that she is an office and studio manager in Portland and one of her specific goals is to support the South Portland Human Rights Commission.

She will look to find a cohesive solution to funding necessary services while keeping property taxes reasonable.

“I believe funding for services and programs in our community can be found in various places, and outside of property taxes,” Leighton said.

On the South Portland School Board, Claire Holman and Jennifer Ryan were favored among voters. In Cape Elizabeth, voters favored Jennifer McVeigh and Cynthia Voltz.

In the general election, Democratic candidate Anne Carney defeated Republican candidate Stephanie Anderson for State Senate District 29. State House District 30 saw voters favoring Democratic candidate Rebecca Millett over Republican candidate Timothy Thompson. Democratic candidate Christopher Kessler, receiving 72 percent of votes, defeated challenger Tammy Walter, Republican candidate.

Both South Portland and Cape Elizabeth voters favored presidential candidate Joseph Biden over President Donald Trump. Trump received 1,400 votes in Cape Elizabeth and 3,700 votes in South Portland. Biden received 12,000 votes in South Portland and over 5,000 in Cape Elizabeth.

Democratic candidate Sara Gideon was the voters’ preferred U.S. Senator in Cape Elizabeth, with 4,000 votes and South Portland, with 10,000 votes. Republican candidate Susan Collins received 2,155 votes in Cape Elizabeth and nearly 5,000 in South Portland.

In the First Congressional District race, voters favored Democratic candidate Chellie Pingree over Republican candidate Jay Allen in both South Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

