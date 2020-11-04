BUXTON — Rep. Donna Bailey, a Democrat, is the unofficial winner in the Senate District 31 race. Bailey of Saco defeated Republican Craig Pendleton of Old Orchard Beach 13,167 to 10,982.

District 31 represents part of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Old Orchard Beach and Saco.

Bailey, a lawyer, replaced Sen. Justin Chenette when he withdrew from the race in August.

She is the current representative in House District 14.

Pendleton made his first bid for elected office.

“I thank the voters in Senate District 31 for having the faith and confidence in me to grant me the honor and privilege of serving as your state Senator. I look forward to addressing the issues I have heard from so many of you are important to our region. A special shout out to all the poll workers who did such an incredible job for Maine in these trying times, ” Bailey said Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: