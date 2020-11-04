OLD ORCHARD BEACH — On Nov. 3, Old Orchard Beach voters returned all three incumbent town councilors to office. Each of the three will serve two-year terms. Recently retired, former assistant town manager, V. Louise Reid was also elected to fill a vacancy.

Unofficial results came in just after 3 a.m., making a long night for election workers in the seaside community.

Elected from a field of six candidates were incumbents Kenneth Blow, Shawn O’Neill and Michael Tousignant.

Blow was the top vote-getter, pulling in 3,496 votes, while O’Neill earned 2,859 and Tousignant, 2,644.

In Old Orchard Beach, all council candidates run at large, with those earning the most votes elected.

Together the three incumbents have served as town councilors for 40 years — O’Neill for 21, Blow for seven and Tousignant for 12.

One of the most pressing tasks facing the five-member Town Council will be hiring a new town manager to replace Larry Mead, who will retire in early January.

Challenger Guy Fontaine earned 2,344 votes, Gholramreza Namin, 1,430 and Richard Leone 1,289.

Former assistant Town Manager V. Louise Reid was unopposed in her bid to fill the remaining year of a two-year term left vacant when former Councilor Joseph Thornton resigned because of a move to another community.

