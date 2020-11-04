OLD ORCHARD BEACH — An incumbent candidate and another who served on the in the 1980s were elected to the RSU 23 School Board Nov. 3 from a field of four candidates. Each will serve three-year terms.

In Old Orchard Beach, candidates run at large, with the top vote-getters being elected.

Peter Flaherty has been an RSU 23 School Board member for two terms and is a retired educator. He earned 3,016 votes and retained his seat on the board.

Donna Moutsatos, retired from a career in the school district, earned 2,449 votes and a seat on the RSU 23 board.

Samantha Sauls earned 1,796 votes and incumbent Christopher Lasalle,1,547.

Flaherty said one of his goals moving forward is to secure funding to build a new school in the community.

Moutsatos said her immediate goals include keeping people safe during the pandemic, keeping an open mind, staying informed and connected to the community.

Both praised the efforts of the school administration in its approach to handling the pandemic.

