LAKES REGION — Voters across the Lakes Region largely rejected political newcomers in the state Senate races. Except in Senate District 19, where incumbent James Hamper, R-Oxford, was term limited, voters went with the incumbent Democrat.

In Senate District 19, which includes Bridgton, Naples and Sebago, Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, won 13,549 votes across the 13 precincts in the district. His challenger, Katey Branch, D-South Paris, received 9,109.

“I’m really obviously deeply honored to be elected. I was really gratified to have the breadth of support from all sides of the district. We were happy to get a majority in every town,” Bennett said Wednesday.

In the 20th district, which includes New Gloucester, incumbent Democrat Ned Claxton held on to his seat with 11,790 votes. Challenging him was Republican Matthew Leonard, who got 10,339 votes. Both candidates are from Auburn.

Despite Republican Jennifer White’s strong show of support in her hometown of Gray, incumbent Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, cruised to reelection with 18,391 votes to White’s 11,373. This will be Breen’s fourth, two-year term as the senator for the 25th district.

Senate District 25 includes Gray, Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Chebeague Island, Long Island and part of Westbrook.

“I just want to say that I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity to represent the district again in the Maine Senate. I feel very fortunate,” Breen said Wednesday morning.

In another landslide victory, incumbent Bill Diamond, D-Windham, beat challenger Karen Lockwood, R-Raymond, in the race for Senate District 26 and his seventh non-consecutive term as a state senator.

Diamond won 14,194 votes to Lockwood’s 9,192 votes.

The 26th district includes Casco, Raymond, Standish, Windham, Baldwin and Frye Island.

Diamond, a retired educator and Maine secretary of state from 1989 to 1997, has served a combined nine terms in both houses of the state Legislature.

