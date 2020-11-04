GORHAM — In the race for Maine House District 26, representing part of Gorham, incumbent Maureen Terry, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger George Vercelli 2,907 to 2,163. Terry will serve a third term.

“It has been my honor to serve Gorham for the past four years and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue for another two years. This term will have more challenges than we’ve seen so far but I’m confident that together, we’ll come up with good solutions and keep Maine growing,” Terry said Wednesday.

Terry thanked Vercelli for running.

