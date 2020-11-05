WESTBROOK — Federal funding that provides a free COVID-19 testing site will continue through the end of the year, and city officials are optimistic more funds will keep it running into 2021.

The funding, which reimburses the city for each test, was set to expire Oct. 31, but Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte, who is also the city health officer, said the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has extended funds until “at least Dec. 31.”

“At this point, we are optimistic that we will continue to receive funding after the new year,” Turcotte said.

Run by the fire department, the Westbrook Swab and Send at Westbook Public Safety, 570 Main St., administers over 100 tests a day. More than 6,000 free tests have been conducted since it opened Aug. 3. The average is about 100 patients per day, Turcotte said.

“This has been a valuable resource to have here in the community, making it easy for community members to protect one another with appropriate and free testing,” Mayor Mike Foley said.

The site has seen people from all over the state and from five continents, Turcotte said, many working or traveling in the area. While the rate of transmission is low, with a positive test rate of 1 in 500 among all patients, testing remains important to people who are traveling or just to ease their minds during the pandemic, Turcotte said.

Only 25% of testing has been for Westbrook residents, Turcotte said. There have been about 350 total reported COVID-19 cases in the city out of 18,975 (population according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data from 2018).

Whether funding continues next year is based on multiple variables, Turcotte said.

“First, if there are any funds that remain. If not, we are not certain if additional funding mechanisms will be made available,” Turcotte said. “I think that much depends on whether we get additional federal funding to support these vital programs. I also believe that the number of new and active cases will help dictate that as well.”

Turcotte could not provide the cost of each test, but said other places not a part of this program charge anywhere from $75-$200 per test.

“So while I am hopeful that testing sites will continue to receive funding, at this point it is all speculation as to whether or not we will actually see additional funding streams become available,” he said. “(The) election will certainly tell us a lot.”

To set up an appointment, visit solvhealth.com.

