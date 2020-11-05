The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19, while the Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice when an unidentified staff member tested positive.

Kansas City continued its preparations remotely for Sunday’s game against Carolina, while Chicago is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Sunday.

The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating. Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs and starting right guard Germain Ifedi were placed Tuesday on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Chicago Coach Matt Nagy indicated Wednesday that Spriggs tested positive and Ifedi was placed on the list because of a close contact. Nagy said at the time he wasn’t sure if Spriggs was experiencing symptoms.

The Chiefs have been remarkably clear of positive COVID-19 tests since early in the season, when a player on their practice squad tested positive before a game against New England. Fullback Anthony Sherman recently came off the COVID-19 list. He was placed on it because he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

COLTS: Indianapolis says one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under the care of team doctors. The team still planned to hold practice Thursday but anticipated doing team meetings virtually and away from headquarters.

The Colts say they have entered the league’s intensive protocol and are working with NFL officials and medical staff. The team staffer is in quarantine.

The announcement comes one day after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Indy (5-2) beat the Lions 41-21 last weekend and hosts Baltimore (5-2) on Sunday. Eight defensive players missed the Ravens practice Wednesday after Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Monday he had tested positive. Humphrey is the only one of the eight to test positive.

JETS: Sam Darnold’s sore shoulder is keeping him out of practice Thursday. The New York Jets remain optimistic the quarterback will play Monday night against New England.

Coach Adam Gase said the 0-8 Jets are giving Darnold an extra day of rest as the team prepares to host the AFC East-rival Patriots.

“We’ll see where he’s at after today,” Gase said during a video call. “I think he’s going to be able to practice tomorrow, unless something changes.”

Darnold missed two games last month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He took a hard hit at Kansas City last Sunday and appeared to grimace, but remained in the game after being checked out on the sideline.

Darnold will have had four days off before he attempts to practice again. While that might not seem ideal, Gase feels “pretty good” about Darnold’s chances of playing.

“I think it’s going to take a lot for him to stay out of this game,” Gase said.

DOLPHINS: Miami running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury.

Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving.

