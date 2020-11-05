FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots’ running back stable is filling up again.

Sony Michel returned to practice on Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. The running back had been on both the injured reserve (quad) and COVID-19 reserve lists, but was back in action on Thursday. New England now has three weeks to add him to the active roster.

There were still plenty of Patriots missing though.

N’Keal Harry remained absent 11 days after sustaining a concussion against the 49ers, as was Stephon Gilmore (knee) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder). Carl Davis is still in the concussion protocol, while J.J. Taylor and Rashod Berry were new absences on Thursday.

Newly acquired receiver Isaiah Ford wasn’t spotted, he’s likely still in the COVID-19 waiting period.

It’ll be curious to see whether Michel gets his starting job back. Though the third-year back posted his best game since 2018 before landing on IR, Damien Harris has run quite well in his absence. When the two were going head-to-head in training camp this summer, Harris looked like the better back.

“Damien is the kind of guy, there may or may not be a hole, but he’s going to make one,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday.

THE PATRIOTS have tried to bolster their wide receiving depth a few different ways this week.

They traded for Isaiah Ford on Tuesday and signed Donte Moncrief to the practice squad Wednesday. The team also tried to claim 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis off the waiver wire, according to ESPN, but weren’t successful. Pettis wound up landing with the Giants, who have a worse record (1-7) and therefore better position on the wire. Yates reports the Browns tried to claim Pettis, too.

A second-round pick in 2018, Pettis had a strong rookie season – 27 catches, 467 yards – but hasn’t done much since. He’d yet to record a reception in 2020 and was inactive for the 49ers blowout in New England.

