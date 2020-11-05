SACO — Superintendent of Schools Dominic DePatsy has tendered his resignation effective at the end of the school year, June 30.

A letter he wrote announcing his decision was read by Saco School Board Chair Art Tardif following a closed-door session toward the end of the Wednesday, Nov. 4 board meeting.

DePatsy wrote that he is resigning to explore other educational and business opportunities.

The School Board voted unanimously to accept DePatsy’s resignation, with two members, Stephen Shiman and Lynn Leary, adding “with regret” to their vote.

School Board member Beth Johnston said she and DePatsy did not always agree, “on many things” but said she appreciated working with him over the years.

“I appreciate him listening, not listening and taking the bull by the horns without necessarily talking to the board. … I appreciate Dominic’s contribution, and I will have to say I was taken by surprise tonight with his resignation, and I appreciate what he has done for this district,” said a tearful Johnston.

DePatsy’s s contract was renewed for two years, through June 30, 2022, in December. At a School Board meeting at that time, some urged board members to refrain from offering DePatsy a two-year contract, while others encouraged them to do so.

The resignation also comes following the election of three new School Board members on Nov, 3. Joining the board in December are Jennifer Preble, Sarah Truman, and former school board member Kevin Lafortune.

In election profiles, both Preble and Lafortune spoke of the need for better communication and transparency. Preble spoke of the need for accountability in leadership; Lafortune talked about restoring trust in leadership. Truman, who was not profiled as she was running unopposed, started an online petition last fall that urged the School Board not to approve the two-year contract with DePatsy.

In his letter, DePatsy said his announcement would give the board time to conduct an appropriate search for his replacement.

“I’ll do everything possible to make this a smooth transition during these uncertain times, as you look for my replacement over the next several months,” said DePatsy.

DePatsy began his job with the Saco School Department in July 2015 and came to Saco from RSU 53, which includes the central Maine communities of Burnham, Pittsfield, and Detroit.

Mayor William Doyle, who presides at Saco School Board meetings, said he and Tardif, the chair, were to meet on Nov. 5 to discuss next steps. Then, he said, they will confer with the School Board to begin the process, decide what sort of superintendent they’re looking for and how they’ll proceed with finding that individual.

In his letter to the School Board, which he also shared with school staff, DePatsy thanked the board for the opportunity to work in the position for the past six years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the opportunities this position has afforded me,” DePatsy wrote. “We have accomplished and implemented many wonderful initiatives, all of which I will take with me throughout my career.”

DePatsy spoke of initiatives like the Saco School Department’s Strategic Plan; the Professional Growth and Evaluation Plan; one-to-one technology and integration for all students; Late Start; Project Based Education; curriculum, instruction, and assessment initiatives; day treatment programming, development a strong relationship with Thornton Academy; and instituting pre-kindergarten.

The pre-k decision played a role in the petition which asked the School Board not to renew DePatsy’s contract last fall. The petition noted support for the pre-kindergarten program, but not the way it was handled.

In his letter, DePatsy expressed appreciation to those who worked hard to craft and implement the school opening plan in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In closing, let me thank my supporters, for they have helped us see where we can improve as that is what we always strive to do,” said DePatsy, in part. “We seek to improve with every opportunity that we can. This is not easy work and we appreciate your recognition of the enormous challenges that we face on a daily basis. You have enabled us to move to close the achievement and opportunity gap, but please do not be satisfied, there is so much more we need to accomplish in Saco. You have an incredible team of administrators who will help with the transition of a new superintendent. You are fortunate to have such a depth of institutional knowledge there. That will serve as a great guide for you moving forward. I wish you all the best.”

