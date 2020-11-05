Leaders of American Legion posts 62 and 197 in Westbrook are pictured with the legion’s National Commander Bill Oxford visiting Westbrook on Oct. 25. Pictured are, from left, Post 62 1st Vice Commander Dennis Marrotte, Post 197 Commander Steve Girard, Oxford and Post 62 Commander Roger Barr. Photo Courtesy of Department of Maine Commander Matthew Jabaut.

Veterans Day ceremony in park

American Legion Post 62 has announced a Veterans Day ceremony will be conducted at Riverbank Park at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

For the general public, social distancing and face masks will be required.

