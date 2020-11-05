Veterans Day ceremony in park
American Legion Post 62 has announced a Veterans Day ceremony will be conducted at Riverbank Park at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
For the general public, social distancing and face masks will be required.
