School is looking quite different this year but the Lakes Environmental Association education program is up and running. Educators Mary and Alanna are currently part of the curriculum at Stevens Brook Elementary and Lake Region Middle and High Schools and holding classes in the great outdoors (following COVID-19 protection protocols, of course). Lessons and experiments can also be conducted in the classroom via Zoom and teachers and parents can access school-based lesson plans, nature walk videos and other great ideas at mainelakes.org/education/teacher-parent-resources/ and the LEA YouTube page. LEA hopes to continue its outdoor education program through the winter and is looking for gently worn winter gloves, mittens, hats, coats, snow pants and snowshoes for students grades 4-8, all sizes. To donate these items and for more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

The First Congregational Church is now accepting applications for Thanksgiving baskets, which will look a little different this year. Instead of a prepacked basket of food items, the church will offer each eligible family a gift card to Hannaford, Bridgton House of Pizza or McDonald’s. Gift cards may be collected at a drive-by pickup in the church parking lot from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21. Those who are unable to pick up their card can make other arrangements by calling Debbie McBride at 583-2365. Applications are due by Saturday, Nov. 14. Application forms are available at the back door of the church, the Bridgton Community Center or by clicking on the link at fccbridgton.org/thanksgiving-baskets/. Completed forms may be dropped off or mailed to First Congregational Church, 33 South High St., Bridgton ME 04009 or emailed to the office manager at [email protected]

The Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys), is still offering a number of valuable services to the community. These services include information about Medicare enrollment and the Affordable Care Act, as well as a Community Resource Navigator and rent or utility relief (CARES Act). A free to-go senior lunch is also available on Wednesdays. For further information call 647-3116.

Grace Christian Church in Sandy Creek is now collecting donations for Operation Christmas Child, a program to provide boxes of gifts for underprivileged children for Christmas. Pastor Paul Reynard has set a goal of 50 boxes this year. Those who wish to participate may pick up a box at the church and fill it themselves or donate $25 per box in person or at grace-christian-church-me.com. For more information call 647-8418.

