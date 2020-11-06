BIDDEFORD — This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center has joined with the Biddeford Mills Museum, Volk Packaging, Brown Dog Carriers and Logistics, and others in the community to honor and celebrate all our veterans, past and present.

Presentations will be offered throughout the day and featured on social media outlets including Facebook, YouTube and our website at biddefordculturalandheritagecenter.org

Learn about the contributions of ordinary citizens from the community in all the major wars and how Pepperell Mills helped with various war efforts.

Find out more about the Wreaths Across America program, which is coming to Biddeford thanks to Brown Dog Carriers. Hear about the Heroes Wall found at Volk Packaging right here in Biddeford.

There will be trivia, music, information, veteran photos and stories, and names shared throughout the day. Learn what you can do to help a veteran and how to get involved.

Scheduled of presentations

8:30 am – Revolutionary and Civil War

Special presentation on Jeremiah Hill, Revolutionary War Hero.

Presentation by Brian Swartz on how Maine and Biddeford helped save the Union during the Civil War along with info on other area soldiers and stories to share.

10:30 am – World War I and World War II

Find out about our HomeTown Heroes. Learn about the contributions of our Jewish and Greek community members. Hear the story of a young Franco-American hero who died on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1918, just one of many who sacrificed much for his new country and home.

12:30 pm – Vietnam War

A first hand view of what life was like from a home town Vietnam veteran will be shared by Raoul Goulet as he speaks of his experiences at the time. Learn more about this difficult period in our history.

2:30 pm – Desert Storm and the Global Wars on Terror

Watch an inspirational video by Travis Mills, United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne, who was severely injured during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. Travis and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation.

4:30 pm – Volk Packaging Heroes Wall

Derek Volk speaks about the Heroes Wall in Biddeford and its importance to the Veterans and community. See a beautiful memorial to our Veterans, learn how it became a reality and how we can be a part of its future growth.

6:30 pm – Wreaths Across America

Brown Dog Carrier and Logistics is working to bring Wreaths Across America to several cemeteries in Biddeford. Graig Morin talks of why he is vested in this program and how people can help with this first time effort.

If you have photos and stories of Veterans in the community you would like us to share and recognize during this special day, email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: