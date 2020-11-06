The Scarborough Kiwanis Club recently donated over 700 new books to the Scarborough Public Schools. These books are being given to each child in grades K-2. Numerous parents have already contacted club members to share how excited their children were to get books of their own.

Scarborough Kiwanis is committed to serving the needs of children, and literacy is one of the club’s top priorities. The club also sponsors a Little Free Library near the Eastern Trail on Pine Point Road in Scarborough, and also provides children’s books to the Scarborough Food Pantry. Donations of new or gently used children’s books are always welcome.

For more information about the club, or to learn how to donate books, contact club President Glen Cefalo at [email protected], or club Secretary Emma Clark at [email protected]

