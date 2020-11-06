The Scarborough Public Library Drop-in Sketching Group has launched a new initiative to benefit the Library — a sale of prints made from their art. Prints can be purchased for $25 each, with proceeds benefitting the Library. Prints are now displayed on the wall and featured on a digital display screen opposite the Circulation Desk as well as nearby in the glass case near the Reference Desk. Nancy Crowell, Library Director, said, “This project is a perfect example of how our Library is far more than collections. We exist for people. We are very proud to have served as the creative hive for this group of artists, who are thriving as they grow and share as individuals and as a collaborative.”

The Library has a commitment to fostering community connections beyond the traditional role of offering collections. Hosting weekly and monthly groups has long been an important part of serving the citizens of Scarborough. The “Library Sketchers” are representative of several groups that met in-person regularly at the Library before the pandemic. In addition to the Library Sketchers, the Library is home to: three monthly book discussion groups (Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening, and Books on Tap, held at neighboring O’Reilly’s Cure); a French conversation group; the Library Knitting Group; Let’s Talk America, a civil discourse group; the Library Genealogy group, and several Minecraft and Dungeons and Dragons series for children, teens and families. Since March, when social distancing became the norm, many of these groups were able to move to the Zoom platform, where they still connect regularly.

The Library Sketchers could not easily transition to Zoom since their in-person meeting style did not translate well to the virtual format. Because they knew each other so well from meeting monthly at the Library, the Sketchers were able to keep up their connection outside the Library. Some members of the group started staying in touch daily via email and telephone to lift their spirits. Several of the prints in the benefit sale were created during the pandemic.

A little more than two years ago, Drop-in Sketching at the Library was introduced, offering “a relaxed and fun environment for noodling, doodling, and dabbling.” While there was no designated “instructor” (again, this was a casual drop-in activity), the sketchers were joined by Michael David Brown, a retired illustrator, gallery owner and Scarborough resident. Brown’s wife, Carol, an active library patron had noticed the Library’s many other groups and suggested to Michael that he start a sketching group to share his passion. With the help and support of Nancy Crowell, Library Director, and Celeste Shinay, then the Library’s Manager of Programming and Development, Brown founded the group.

This unique fundraiser for the Library, includes prints from Michael Brown and two regular attendees of the sketching group. Debra Laplante, a mixed media artist from coastal Maine, enjoys utilizing a wide array of materials including castings, papers, and natural and found objects to produce charming, engaging works. Scarborough artist Pat Scammon has had a life-long passion for art. Building upon earlier work in photography and clay, she has spent the last thirty years developing her skills in painting. As an avid art experimenter her entire life, Scammon only recently began showing her acrylic ink and watercolor abstracts and doodles. It has been largely through the support of the Library Sketchers and Michael Brown that these pieces are now coming to light.

Prints are now on display and available for purchase inside the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, during library hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Wednesday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Saturday, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. For more information, contact Lucy Norvell, 396-6279 or [email protected]

