Palaver Strings livestream

7 p.m. Thursday. Virtually from The Waldo Theatre via YouTube. Register at palaverstrings.org.

Portland-based Palaver Strings presents a show that digs into the musical roots of its members. The concert, called Songs My Mother Taught Me, will be livestreamed from the Waldo Theatre, and you’ll hear many sounds and melodies that will transport you back to your youth. You’ll hear opera arias interspersed with jazz numbers and indie rock tunes from the musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen and inspire community through music.

MissFits Livestream

8 p.m. Friday. Free virtual show via State Theatre Facebook page. facebook.com/statetheatreportland.com

Legendary horror punk bad Misfits, fronted by Glenn Danzig, is being celebrated by the local tribute band MissFits. They’ll be streaming live from an empty State Theatre, and you can watch from home or reserve a fire pit and see it from the Brick South Beer Garden at Thompson’s Point in Portland. MissFits comprises lead vocalist/guitarist Renée Coolbrith, guitarist/vocalist Salli Wason, bassist/vocalist Erin Davidson and drummer Cyndi Lou. Their show is fierce, fiery and face-melting, so be ready to rock as they tear through Misfits tunes.

A Night on Broadway with Susie Pepper & Mixology livestream

8 p.m. Saturday. Virtually from the Sanford Performing Arts Center via YouTube. sanfordpac.org.

There’s something fun and comforting about hearing Broadway show tunes, and you can stream an entire evening of them courtesy of Susie Pepper & Mixology. Kick back with some fancy cocktails (or mocktails) as Pepper and her sensational band, which includes pianist K. Kelly Muse, take you through an enchanted evening of songs you know and love. Broadway in New York is still dark, but your screen will be lit up in fine fashion on Saturday night.

