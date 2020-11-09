Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 11/12 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Thur. 11/12 6 p.m. Tax Acquired Property Committee

Tues. 11/17 6 p.m. School Committee

Wed. 11/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 11/17 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Wed. 11/18 6:30 a.m. Planning Board Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/16 9 a.m. Appointments Committee

Tues. 11/17 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Wed. 11/18 3 p.m. Finance Committee

Thur. 11/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission Invasive Species Subcommittee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Mon. 11/16 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon. 11/16 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees

Wed. 11/18 6 p.m. Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Tues. 11/17 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Wed. 11/18 5:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. School Board

Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 11/19 7 p.m. Town Council

