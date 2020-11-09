Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  11/12  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Thur.  11/12  6 p.m.  Tax Acquired Property Committee

Tues.  11/17  6 p.m.  School Committee

Wed.  11/18  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Prince Memorial Library Advisory Committee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  11/17  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Wed.  11/18  6:30 a.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/16  9 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  11/17  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee

Wed.  11/18  3 p.m.  Finance Committee

Thur.  11/19  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission Invasive Species Subcommittee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Mon.  11/16  6 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Mon.  11/16  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees

Wed.  11/18  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Tues.  11/17  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Wed.  11/18  5:30 p.m.  Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee

Thur.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  11/17  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Wed.  11/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  11/12  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  School Board

Wed.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  11/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  11/19  7 p.m.  Town Council

