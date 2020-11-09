Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 11/12 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Thur. 11/12 6 p.m. Tax Acquired Property Committee
Tues. 11/17 6 p.m. School Committee
Wed. 11/18 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Committee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 11/17 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Wed. 11/18 6:30 a.m. Planning Board Workshop
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/16 9 a.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 11/17 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee
Wed. 11/18 3 p.m. Finance Committee
Thur. 11/19 3 p.m. Conservation Commission Invasive Species Subcommittee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Mon. 11/16 6 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Mon. 11/16 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees
Wed. 11/18 6 p.m. Project Review Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Tues. 11/17 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Wed. 11/18 5:30 p.m. Living Well in North Yarmouth Committee
Thur. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 11/17 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Planning Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. School Board
Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 11/18 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 11/19 7 p.m. Town Council
