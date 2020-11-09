FALMOUTH — Previously zoned for commercial development, the Underwood Spring Forest will now remain in its natural state, thanks to fundraising efforts by the Falmouth Land Trust, which recently reached its goal to raise $830,000 to buy the property.

The 52-acre parcel east of the Route 1 corridor in Falmouth consists of streams and wetlands, underground freshwater springs and vernal pools, and is home to a wide variety of species such as brook trout, clams and water birds. The forest has approximately 2,000 feet of stream corridor on Norton Brook.

The town plans on extending and connecting walking trails so the community can explore the newly protected land.

In the 40 years since the Falmouth Land Trust was established, it has obtained more than 1,000 acres of land for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

