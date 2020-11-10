BIDDEFORD – Margie M. Ross, 69, of Bradbury Street passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Biddeford May 8, 1951, the daughter of Walter and Marie LeBlanc Clark. She attended Old Orchard Beach schools and later worked as a chambermaid at Norman’s Motel for many years. Margie enjoyed crocheting, writing poems, her country music and basketball. She loved animals specially her cat Nayla. Margie was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1992. Survivors include two daughters Kristin Rhode of Biddeford and her husband Kevin and Lorie Allen of Biddeford; two brothers Tony H. Clark of N. Berwick and Richard Clark of Idaho, two sisters Tammy Savage of Old Orchard Beach and Constance Cash of Kennebunk; and four grandchildren Rick, Mandy, Nikki and David. Margie will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deering Section. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Gosnell House for the fine care that they provided to Margie in her final days. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services.Condolences may be post to http://www.dcpate.com

