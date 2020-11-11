Banking on Brunswick

Hires, promotions, appointments

Brandei Wingard, M.D., has joined Northern Light Mercy Cardiovascular Care as a cardiologist. Wingard, who completed her residency in internal medicine as well as her fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Maine Medical Center, will also be the medical director of the hospital’s device clinic. As such, she will work monitor pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

R. M. Davis wealth management firm announced the addition of new portfolio manager, Michael Neff of South Portland. Neff previously worked at Key Private Bank, Camden National Wealth Management and People’s United Wealth Management, all in Portland.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires: Jason Patregnani, M.D., director of Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Medicine; Abtin Kevin Farahmand, M.D., endocrinology and diabetes; Aimee C. Welsh, M.D., FACC, clinical cardiologist; Douglas Campbell, M.D., Maine Medical Center; Innocent Ndzana, D.O., hospital medicine; John Daggett Jr., M.D., Westbrook Internal Medicine; Kelly Jo Baldwin, M.D., MSMEd, neurology; Angela Y. Higgins, M.D., MaineHealth Cardiology; Bram Newman, M.D., neurosurgery and spine; Kristina A. Giles, M.D., vascular surgery; Andrew M. Rogers, M.D., MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland; Szymon L. Wiernek, M.D., Ph.D., and Abraham Abernethy, M.D., MaineHealth Cardiology; Rebecca Hillyer Leary, D.O., endocrinology and diabetes; John M. Fallon II, M.D., cardiovascular surgery, and Anna Boniakowski, M.D., surgical care.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced that Emilie Sommer has joined the Portland firm.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has made several promotions: Chris McGorrill, chief marketing officer; Rachel Newman, senior vice president of human resources; Stacey Chenevert, senior vice president of retail; Jamie Mawhinney, senior vice president of loan servicing; and Lucy Ditzel, director of human resources and training.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce has elected Asha Echeverria of Bernstein Shur as the new chairperson of the chamber’s Regional Board of Directors. Echeverria is also the chairperson of Bernstein Shur law firm’s construction practice group and is a licensed professional engineer.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board and staff to meet the challenges of not only the Chamber itself during these difficult times, but providing strong advocacy efforts on behalf of our members and serving their business interests,” Echeverria said. “I’m especially proud of the recent racial diversity and equity efforts of the chamber and maintaining momentum for this important work.” Portside Real Estate Group is continuing its expansion into Midcoast Maine in Brunswick and Tenant’s Harbor with the hire of David Bruce as director of growth, integration and performance. Recognition Sophie Halpin, a financial advisor at Back Cove Financial in Falmouth, became the second advisor in Maine to obtain the Chartered SRI Counselor designation earlier this year. The designation is a graduate-level program for advanced financial planners that provides foundational knowledge and scenario-learning to work with sustainable, responsible and impact (SRI) investments for a variety of clients.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: