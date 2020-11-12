COVID-19 case at BEMS

SAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna reported Saturday one case of COVID-19 at Bonny Eagle Middle School.

Everyone in contact with the individual has been notified and is required to quarantine/isolate for 14 days.

“I will monitor the situation and will communicate with the school community if there is further risk to health and safety,” Penna said on the school district’s website.

Penna urged everyone to take all precautions as recommended by the CDC/DOE to help keep the school community safe.

School Nurse of the Year

Bonny Eagle Middle School Nurse Donna Jordan has been named School Nurse of the Year by the Maine Association of School Nurses.

Letters in support of her nomination focused on her passion as a school nurse, for her students, for her school and for her community.

“Her supporters highlighted her contributions to the District Wellness Committee and described her as the building wellness champion for her staff,” a school district Facebook posting said.

