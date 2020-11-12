State health officials reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional death, continuing a troubling three-week trend.

To date, there have been 8,396 confirmed or probable cases in Maine and 159 people have died. The 7-day average for daily cases rose to 165 on Thursday. That’s up from 118 cases one week ago, 59 cases two weeks ago and exactly five times the average of 33 cases one month ago. Active cases sit at 1,962, which the highest number Maine has seen.

There have now been 13 COVID-19 deaths between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12. There hadn’t been any over the previous two-week period.

Hospitalizations also have reached their highest total since May. As of Wednesday, there were 59 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in critical care. Two weeks ago, just 15 people were in the hospital.

New cases were reported Thursday in every Maine county except Piscataquis, a sign of how widspread the virus has become. Androscoggin County saw the biggest increase, with 38 new cases, followed by Cumberland (30), York (28), Kennebec (22) and Penobscot and Hancock (13 each).

