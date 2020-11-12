Ginette A. (Gagne) Beauchesne 1920 – 2020 AUBURN – Ginette A. Beauchesne, at the age of 100, passed away peacefully at Clover Health Care Facility in Auburn on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Ginette was born Oct. 29, 1920, in Brunswick, the daughter of Marianne (Gagne) Thibeault and Arthur Gagne. She was one of 11 children with five sisters and five brothers. Ginette grew up in Brunswick and married Arthur Beauchesne from Lewiston. She worked at Bates Manufacturing for over 17 years. She was very active with the American Legion. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and also her many trips to Oxford Casino. She loved going out to eat and most especially her trips to the Fat Boy drive-in, in Brunswick. She would then enjoy visiting with her brothers and sisters while in Brunswick and playing poker. She had four wonderful years at Clover Health Care participating in the weekly Bingo games and also being close to her brother, Father Donald Gagne, who also resides there. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur; her five sisters, Grace Cloutier, Imelda Tetu, Mary Jane Levesque, Theresea Lachance, Bernadette Dugal, and four brothers, Doue Gagne, Anthony Gagne, Sylvio Gagne, and Arthur Gagne. She is survived by one brother, Father Donald S. Gagne SM, of Auburn; one son, Ronald Beauchesne and his wife Pauline; two grandkids, Brian and Donald; and one great-grandson. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn. Please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Ginnette’s family and friends.

Guest Book