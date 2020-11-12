SOUTH PORTLAND — Police are investigating reports of gunfire from earlier this week in the Cooks Corner area of the city.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, around 8:15 p.m., South Portland Police received several calls from residents who reported hearing several shots fired in the area near Ridgeland Avenue and Main Street.

Police report they found evidence in the area that indicated a firearm had recently gone off and found a multi-unit apartment building at 132 Main St. had been struck by bullets, along with several apartments in the building.

“We do not believe the general public is at risk at this time, however are asking that anyone in the area on Tuesday night that may have seen or heard anything please contact the case detectives,” South Portland Police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are actively investigating leads as they develop.

Any information regarding the incident can be shared with Detective Jon Stearns at 799-5511, ext. 7212 or [email protected], Detective Sgt. Chris Todd at 799-5511, ext. 7448 or [email protected], or anonymously at [email protected]

