Historical calendars available
Westbrook Historical Society’s 2021 calendars depicting Then & Now photos are available at the society’s museum at the Community Center for $10 each.
Society President Michael Sanphy thanked several individuals for their work in producing the calendar, including Historical Society member Mark Swett and Tim Gagnon and Ed Symbol of Full Court Press, which printed them.
Sanphy, a former city mayor, also thanked Mayor Michael Foley for his support of the society.
Sales are expected to be brisk.
“We’ve had several requests from out of state,” Swett said.
The society is open 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and it can be reached at 854-5588.
