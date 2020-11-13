BOSTON — Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and No. 2 Notre Dame rolled to a 45-31 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish’s eighth straight win in the series between the FBS’s only Catholic institutions gave Coach Brian Kelly his 100th career victory at the school, tying him with Lou Holtz for second all-time. He is just five wins behind Knute Rockne.

Coming off a thrilling victory against Clemson, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast) racked up a season-high 561 total yards, led by Book, who finished 20 of 27 for 283 yards. He also ran for 85 yards.

Ben Skowronek caught all three of Book’s TD passes, though he also had one of three Notre Dame fumbles. C’Bo Flemister ran for two touchdowns before leaving the game in the fourth quarter because of an apparent left leg injury.

Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame playing against his former team for the first time, finished 18 of 40 for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Boston College (5-4, 4-4).

(9) MIAMI 25, VIRGINIA TECH 24: D’Eriq King threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, and the Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) rallied from an 11-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Hokies (4-4, 4-3) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

(10) INDIANA 24, MICHIGAN STATE 0: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 320 yards and hit Ty Fryfogle for two touchdown passes as the Hoosiers (4-0, 4-0) beat the Spartans (1-3, 1-3) in East Lansing, Michigan.

Indiana set up a showdown next weekend at Ohio State, the only other unbeaten team in the Big Ten East.

(16) MARSHALL 42, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14: Redshirt freshman Grant Wells threw a season-high five touchdown passes and Marshall (7-0, 4-0 Conference USA) commemorated the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history, beating the Blue Raiders (2-6, 2-4) in Huntington, West Virginia.

Marshall got another standout performance from its defense and turned three turnovers into scores on a day when the university and surrounding community remembered 75 people killed in a Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash.

(20) USC 34, ARIZONA 30: Vavae Malepeai bulled his way through multiple tacklers for an 8-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left, and the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 Pac-12) rallied past the Wildcats (0-1, 0-1) in Tucson, Arizona.

(22) LIBERTY 58, WESTERN CAROLINA 14: Malik Willis passed for 306 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, leading the Flames (8-0) to an easy win over the Catamounts (0-1) in Lynchburg, Virginia.

(25) LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 38, SOUTH ALABAMA 10: Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) wrapped up a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a win over South Alabama (3-5, 2-3) in Lafayette, Louisiana.

NOTES

HEISMAN TROPHY: This year’s award will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

