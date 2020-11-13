Halloween at Gray Park

Free children’s meals

Free breakfast and lunch are available to all students and children 18 years and younger in Gray or New Gloucester through June 2021. There are no financial eligibility determination and it is not required for children to be a student of SAD 15.

Meals should be pre-ordered and can be picked up at any school by contacting Mia Henry, GNGHS kitchen manager, 657-4402 or [email protected]; Tawnie Allen, middle school kitchen manager, 657-9431 or [email protected]; Tammy McNally, Burchard Dunn School kitchen manager, 657-5573 or [email protected]; Julia Hutchinson, Memorial School kitchen manager, 926-4307 or [email protected]; Wanda Morrison, James W. Russell School interim kitchen manager, 657-9625 or [email protected]

Contactless meal pickup areas, designated by signs, are at the back kitchen entrance at each school. Pickup times are 10-11 a.m. Monday through Friday, but a more convenient time can be coordinated with the kitchen manager. SAD 15 is looking to coordinate meals for other child care centers such as private schools, home schoolers and/or day cares as well. Contact the school district to learn more.

Thanksgiving assistance

Gray New Gloucester Caring Community will be handling holiday assistance paper-free this year in an effort to reduce contact during the pandemic; no paper applications will be accepted. Use the Google form to apply for assistance for the Thanksgiving program: forms.gle/JKLhxLSJNN1YrW798. Proof of residency is required. Email [email protected] or call Christina at 233-0828 with questions..

At the Legion

The Legion Post 86 is sponsoring a food drive for families in need in Gray and New Gloucester for Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is a donation box is in the Canteen at Post 86. To make a monetary donation, please see the bartender at the post. Meals will be delivered. For more information, contact Debra Rumery at 894-4584. Donation deadline is Nov. 19.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 86 Craft and Holiday Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21, upstairs at the post. Start your shopping early for crafts, stocking stuffers, clothing, centerpieces and more. Table rentals are $25. Contact Mary 318-8224 or Nancy 653-3886.

Legal beagle

Dog licenses are due Dec. 31 and available now at the Gray Town Hall clerk’s office. You can register in person or online at graymaine.org. Call 657-3339 for more information.

Winter ski/ride program

Recreation departments are hoping to gauge interest in a for a ski-and-ride program with two of the local ski mountains starting in January. Fill out the Google form at forms.gle/6TnbGHFM9oW82Fzj6. Visit grayrec.com or call 657-2323 for more information.

Turkey time crafts

Thanksgiving crafts start Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Gray Public Library. Take-and-make craft kits will be available at the library. Stop on in for a kit or call 657-4110 for curbside pickup.

