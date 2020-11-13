AUBURN — High school students in Lewiston and Auburn will go to full remote learning next week, after a COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at Edward Little and Lewiston high schools.

Auburn School Superintendent Connie Brown wrote in a letter to parents that the school will reopen for in-person instruction Nov. 23.

In Lewiston, school officials said they plan to reopen the school Nov. 18 after deep cleaning of the high school and the Lewiston Regional Technical Center.

In Lewiston, Superintendent Jake Langlais said three positive COVID cases were “linked by a particular setting being Lewiston High School.”

According to Brown’s letter, the Maine CDC contacted the school department to advise them of an outbreak at the school, meaning at least three linked cases have been detected within a 14-day period.

Anyone who had contact with the latest COVID-19 cases has been notified, Brown wrote.

Brown consulted with a CDC officials as well as with a school nurse consultant before making the decision to go to full remote learning, effective Monday.

Brown’s letter can be found on the Auburn School Department website. Laglais letter is posted on the school department’s Google Drive page.

