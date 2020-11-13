Jennifer Devine, of Gorham, graduated with the Class of 2020 during a virtual Commencement Ceremony this summer at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.

Emily K. Keenan was one of the nearly 465 students who were awarded bachelor degrees from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, conferred in May 2020. Keenan is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in English. Keenan attended Scarborough High School.

St. Lawrence University welcomed new students Laura Bolduc of Gorham and Ava Cayer of Scarborough to the Class of 2024.

SUNY Morrisville in New York recently announced that Keltan Tanguay, of Gorham, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Tanguay is majoring in Animal Science.

More than 1,150 first-time and transfer students enrolled at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic, Connecticut, for the fall 2020 semester. Among the new Eastern students is William Donnelly of Gorham, a full-time freshman who is majoring in New Media Studies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: