PITTSBURGH — The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers expect to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger available when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Roethlisberger is one of four Steelers who have spent the week in self-quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins all participated virtually this week due to contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus.

While McDonald is definitely out, Roethlisberger and the others practicing virtually will be OK to play provided they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Friday he anticipates Roethlisberger to be cleared in time for what Tomlin described as an extended walk-through practice on Saturday.

BROWNS: Cleveland placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list after shutting down its facility and delaying practice to do contact tracing.

Hubbard will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans. He had started Cleveland’s past three games at right guard for Wyatt Teller, who is expected back after missing three games because of a strained calf.

Once they learned of Hubbard’s positive test, the Browns, who had already been adhering to intensive protocols this week after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend, immediately began contact tracing.

The team said “zero high-risk contacts were identified,” and that Hubbard was the only player going on the COVID-19 list.

CHARGERS: Defensive end Joey Bosa remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Miami Dolphins.

Bosa suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 31-30 loss at Denver on Nov. 1. He did some individual drills during practice this week but hasn’t been cleared for full team work.

DOLPHINS: Four assistant coaches will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers because of COVID-19 protocols.

Sidelined will be defensive line coach Marion Hobby, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, the team said.

All missed last week’s game at Arizona, as did defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who has since returned.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and reserve receiver Matt Cole went on the COVID-19 list Thursday and might also miss the Chargers game.

PANTHERS: Backup defensive end Stephen Weatherly and running back Reggie Bonnafon have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season.

Weatherly injured his finger in Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Chiefs and underwent surgery on Friday to repair the problem. He had 17 tackles in nine games, but no sacks.

LIONS: Detroit ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay for Sunday’s game against Washington because of a hip injury.

GIANTS: Subdued, contrite and sounding ready to take responsibility for his actions, receiver Golden Tate apologized for an outburst that caused Coach Joe Judge to leave him home before last week’s game at Washington.

Tate said he “just got caught up in the moment” when he twice screamed “throw me the ball” into cameras during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 2.

Judge and Tate had a lengthy conversation earlier this week in hopes of moving on. It’s unclear whether Tate will play Sunday against Philadelphia. He injured a knee late in practice Thursday and was listed as questionable Friday.

“If you know me and you know my game, I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion and I just got caught up in the moment,” Tate said. “I was wrong to draw attention to myself. I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way, and again, brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.”

BEARS: Coach Matt Nagy is handing off play-calling duties, after all.

Nagy said he’s giving that job to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in an effort to lift an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst.

Nagy announced the decision after practice, saying it was a difficult and necessary move to make.

The Bears (5-4) have lost three in a row heading into their game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday night. Chicago then has a bye.

49ERS: San Francisco will have to wait at least one more game to get receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field but will have Kendrick Bourne available Sunday at New Orleans.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel has been ruled out for a third straight game since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 25 against New England.

Bourne was activated from his second stint on the COVID-19 list and took part in a walkthrough after missing last week’s game.

The Niners also will have rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field after he missed last week as a “high risk” close contact after Bourne’s positive coronavirus test.

