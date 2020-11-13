WATERVILLE — The North Atlantic Conference announced Friday it was delaying any decision on winter sports conference competition until January as concerns over the coronavirus mount.

University of Maine at Presque Isle president Ray Rice, who also chairs the NAC Presidents’ Council, said in a news release the conference is hopeful a winter sports season can be played during a pandemic, but acknowledged there is still a lot of uncertainty.

“We are committed to providing student athletes with an opportunity to play their sport if it is safe for them and our campuses and wider communities to do so,” Rice said. “The coronavirus will ultimately determine the fate of winter sports in the NAC, and we are cautiously optimistic that the worrisome trend we are seeing nationally right now will change course in a way that allows for safe athletic competition.”

The 13-member NAC offers basketball as well as swimming and diving in the winter. Five Maine colleges — Thomas, Maine Maritime, Husson, UMPI and UMaine-Farmington — compete in the NAC.

The NAC halted all conference competition in the spring and fall seasons. However, it left open the option for schools to compete in nonconference events this fall. Thomas and the University of Maine at Presue Isle reached an agreement to play each other in soccer, golf and cross country in October.

Should the NAC eventually cancel conference competition this winter, it would again allow member schools to pursue events on their own.

The NAC basketball season was set to begin Jan. 29, while the first swimming and diving meets were scheduled to begin March 13-13.

The NAC said those plans are on hold for now, but that alternative options are being discussed.

