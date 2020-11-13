SOUTH PORTLAND – Dawn (Soper) Wursthorne passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. She was born April 25, 1931 to Edward Soper and Marjorie Soper Crozier. She attended Portland Schools and graduated from the SMVTI (now SMCC) School of Practical Nursing in 1975. Following her husband’s death, she found her passion caring for others as an LPN. She owned two small nursing homes in the Portland area and her residents became her second family. In later years, Dawn worked as a clinic nurse at the Pineland Center for more than 25 years. Dedication to her profession led her to becoming active in her professional association. She served as president of the Maine Licensed Practical Nurses Association, the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Licensed Practical Nurses and was elected to serve as national president. During her term, she was invited to the White House to represent LPNs at National Nurses Day. During the luncheon, she met First Lady, Barbara Bush. She proudly displayed the photo of herself and Mrs. Bush proudly in her home.Camping was another passion and Dawn spent 38 summers at Wassamki Springs Campground in Scarborough. She worked summers during her retirement until she became ill three years ago. Dawn was predeceased by her husband, Leonard; parents and stepfather, James Crozier; as well as her siblings, Edward and Marjorie Futch.Dawn is survived by her children, Cynthia McBrady (Timothy); daughter Ann Royall; son Edward (Sharon). Dawn adored her nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She shared special bonds with her granddaughter and namesake, Dawn McBrady Harmon, grandson, Andrew McBrady who grew up in the same house with and her “Shrimpy”, Connor McBrady, Due to Covid-19 concerns, a there will be a private service at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.If desired, please consider a donation to: St Joseph Rehabilitation and Residence Resident Activity Program1133 Washington Ave.Portland, ME 04013

