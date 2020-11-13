Joseph “Ray” Paquette was born in Lewiston, the baby of the family with two older brothers.

As a Lewiston High School student, Ray played hockey and football – “I was fast,” he boasted, adding that his nickname was “Flash.”

Ray Goes Abroad

Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, where he served from 1958 to 1961. Ray was assigned to a post in beautiful Bermuda, where he was an information officer and in charge of the military newspaper.

“It was a terrific experience,” he said.

Ray also spent time in New York and New Jersey before being assigned to the Bermuda post for the second time in his military career.

In 1961, Ray returned home and earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maine at Orono. He worked for many years as editor of his hometown newspaper.

Raising a Family

It was fate and a bout with food poisoning that led Ray to meet his wife, a nurse at an area hospital. She treated Ray during his stay, and as they say, the rest is history. They raised four boys, and after retirement from the newspaper, Ray taught tennis, hockey, and baseball.

Now a resident at Maine Veterans’ Homes – Scarborough, Joseph “Ray” Paquette has been named Veteran of the Month for November.

