Having been re-elected, Susan Collins has more time to have that Margaret Chase Smith moment that she’s often mused about. And the Margaret Chase Smith moment we need her to have is standing up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of the Republican Party, who would put party over country and do everything in their power to make Joe Biden an ineffective president.
We expect McConnell to kneecap the Biden presidency because we all remember how Republican leadership met the night that Barack Obama was first inaugurated and strategized opposition. We also remember how McConnell announced, before Justice Antonin Scalia’s body was probably even cold, that Obama would not fill that Supreme Court seat. And, just last Monday, McConnell lent his support to Donald Trump’s election fraud charges, which appear totally baseless.
We have no reason to expect McConnell to work with Biden, so we need Collins to use her seniority in the Republican Party to actually stand up to McConnell, not just express her concern or disappointment. We need her to organize Republican senators (starting with Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney) to oppose McConnell when he takes action that puts politics over country.
Maine chose Biden and Collins, and Maine expects them to work together, not at cross purposes.
Michele Stapleton
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins’ win is a win for America
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins should use seniority to stand up to McConnell
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Consider impact of pesticides along CMP corridor
-
Columns
The Maine Millennial: Not too soon to consider holiday giving
-
Premier Property
Live Easy in Falmouth at the Newly Developed Homestead Farms
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.