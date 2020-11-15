CUMBERLAND – Althea Chapman Hynes, 89, of Cumberland, passed away Oct. 31, 2020.She is predeceased by parents, Everett and Frances (Winslow) Chapman; and sister, Carol Chapman Jensen. Born and raised in Portland, Althea graduated from Deering High School and Westbrook Junior College. At the age of 17 she won the National 4H Championship for her seamstress skills and was featured in National Geographic. In 1953 she married her beloved husband, Allan “Buddy” L. Hynes (predeceased 1996) in Cumberland. They continued living in Portland and Cumberland. Althea worked at Songo Shoe Co., H&R Block, Laverdiere’s and Blue Cross where she retired after 25 yrs. Althea and Buddy also ran food concession stands at Oxford Plains Speedway for many years.Known for her warm and welcoming smile, Althea had a loving and generous spirit to all. She was also known for her sarcastic wit.Her greatest love was her family, children, Norwood ‘Woody’ Hynes, Cheryl Speed-Marston (Gary), Alison Hynes (Gordon), Allan D. Hynes (Lisa); grandchildren, Kim Speed, Justin Hynes (Jaimie), Matt Speed, Alicia Hynes (Ben); great-grandchildren, Amorette and Alex Hynes. A private family graveside service will be held in the spring.

